Officers apprehended a convicted felon Thursday morning after a brief chase on foot in central Bakersfield.
At 9:14 a.m., Bakersfield Police officers went to an apartment in the 1900 block of South Real Road after being notified a woman was being threatened by her boyfriend, according to a BPD news release.
The woman was eventually able to escape the apartment and told officers that her boyfriend, 28-year-old Tywan Carr, had threatened to kill her, according to BPD.
Moments later, Carr fled the apartment before officers apprehended him two blocks away after a foot pursuit. During the chase, Carr discarded a backpack that contained a loaded .40 caliber handgun, two additional magazines and a jar of suspected methamphetamine, according to BPD.
Carr was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. He also had two outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrants, according to BPD.
Carr was arrested Tuesday for criminal threats, numerous felony weapons violations, gang participation, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and his outstanding arrest warrants.
He was transported and booked into the Kern County jail. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.