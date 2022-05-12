BPD arrests convicted felon on suspicion of drugs, weapons charges

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a convicted felon Tuesday on suspicion of possession of controlled substances for purposes of sales, felon in possession of firearms, gang participation and other associated firearm and vehicle code violations.
BPD officers conducted a vehicle code enforcement stop on a vehicle in the 2200 block of College Avenue and observed a firearm in the vehicle in plain sight.
The driver, Travon Cook, 34, of Bakersfield was arrested without incident.
While searching his vehicle, officers recovered three firearms, which Cook could not legally possess, as well as cocaine and fentanyl pills disguised as prescription medication.