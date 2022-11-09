BPD arrests 6 accused of selling drugs; seizes 80K fentanyl pills

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested six Bakersfield residents on suspicion of selling fentanyl and other drugs during an investigation that led to the seizure of 80,000 fentanyl pills, according to a BPD news release Wednesday.
BPD officers executed a search warrant Monday at a residence in the 1900 block of Springfield Avenue regarding a “narcotics investigation,” the news release said. They found 80,000 fentanyl pills, 2.5 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 1,000 Xanax pills, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, $20,000 and four unlawfully possessed firearms, the news release added.