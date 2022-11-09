 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD arrests 6 accused of selling drugs; seizes 80K fentanyl pills

Springfield.jpg

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested six Bakersfield residents on suspicion of selling fentanyl and other drugs during an investigation which led to the seizure of 80,000 fentanyl pills, according to a BPD news release released Wednesday.

 Courtesy of the BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested six Bakersfield residents on suspicion of selling fentanyl and other drugs during an investigation that led to the seizure of 80,000 fentanyl pills, according to a BPD news release Wednesday.

BPD officers executed a search warrant Monday at a residence in the 1900 block of Springfield Avenue regarding a “narcotics investigation,” the news release said. They found 80,000 fentanyl pills, 2.5 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 1,000 Xanax pills, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, $20,000 and four unlawfully possessed firearms, the news release added.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget