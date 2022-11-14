 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

BPD arrests 40 over weekend after 'sideshows' blocked Bakersfield's major roads

Slide Breaking News (copy)

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested 40 people during the weekend after hundreds of vehicles and individuals blocked major road intersections and performed dangerous stunts at so-called “sideshows” or “takeovers,” according to a news release the agency issued Monday.

BPD officers went to Ming Avenue and Stine Road at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday after getting reports of a “takeover” event. Two adults and one minor were arrested, and one vehicle involved was impounded, the release stated.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget