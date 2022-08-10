BPD arrests 4 suspects in shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested four suspects in connection with a shooting that left a teenage boy and a woman injured.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter report of a shooting in the 900 block of 34th Street at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday, according to a BPD news release. They found a 16-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds and a woman, who's believed to be an innocent bystander, who was also struck by the gunfire.
Terry Alva, 19, Alan Moore, 22, Joe Devers II, 19, and a 17-year-old boy, all of Bakersfield, were arrested on suspicion of various charges, according to the release.
Alva, Moore and the 17-year-old were all suspected of being involved in attempted murder, gang activity and weapons violations. Devers was arrested on suspicion of weapons violations and gang participation.
The 16-year-old is in stable condition. The woman was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.