BPD arrests 4 suspects in shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested four suspects in connection with a shooting that left a teenage boy and a woman injured. 

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter report of a shooting in the 900 block of 34th Street at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday, according to a BPD news release. They found a 16-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds and a woman, who's believed to be an innocent bystander, who was also struck by the gunfire.   

