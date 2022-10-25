 Skip to main content
BPD arrests 3 after investigation into robberies

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested three individuals, two adults and a juvenile, in connection with an investigation into a string of robberies.

Around 4:45 p.m. Monday, the Cigarette World at 2316 Brundage Lane was robbed by two armed men demanding money and cigarette products, according to a BPD release. The men fled in a white KIA that had a third person inside.

