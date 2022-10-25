BPD arrests 3 after investigation into robberies

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested three individuals, two adults and a juvenile, in connection with an investigation into a string of robberies.
Around 4:45 p.m. Monday, the Cigarette World at 2316 Brundage Lane was robbed by two armed men demanding money and cigarette products, according to a BPD release. The men fled in a white KIA that had a third person inside.
At around 5:18 p.m., an armed robbery following similar methods happened at Crystal’s Water and Tobacco at 2401 White Lane, where witnesses also reported three people fled in a white Kia, the release noted.
During the course of their investigation, BPD officers recognized one of the suspects from a previous firearms arrest.
BPD officers found a white Kia matching the description of the vehicle given by witnesses around 8:41 p.m. in the 2100 block of Avondale, according to the release.
There, officers arrested Angel Najera, 21, Isaac Rodriguez, 23, and a 17-year-old juvenile on suspicion of two counts of robbery, possession of a stolen firearm, conspiracy and several gang-related charges.
Anyone with information about the incidents can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.