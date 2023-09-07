The Bakersfield Police Department announced Thursday it has arrested a man in connection with a Valley Plaza shooting that left a woman injured.
Officers arrested Abraham Hernandez-Morales Sept. 1 in the 17900 block of Sierra Highway, a BPD news release said.
The shooting happened Aug. 2 when the victim went to the Valley Plaza's parking lot for a planned meeting, BPD reported previously. Joe Garcia was arrested in connection with the incident, but Hernandez-Morales hadn't yet been arrested.
The victim survived her injuries, BPD has reported.