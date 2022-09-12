 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD arrests 27 in 'takeover' operation

20220610-bc-streetracing

Assemblyman Vince Fong discusses the increased budget that was secured to address illegal street racing at a June 10 news conference at the Bakersfield Police Headquarters.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Bakersfield Police officers arrested 27 people and impounded 16 vehicles as part of their efforts to combat a series of "takeover sideshows" on the streets of Bakersfield over the weekend, according to a BPD news release.

Starting Saturday night and continuing into Sunday morning, BPD officers responded to the events, which involve hundreds of drivers who go to specific intersections, where they block traffic and engage in dangerous vehicle stunts and other illegal activity.

Coronavirus Cases