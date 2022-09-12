BPD arrests 27 in 'takeover' operation

Bakersfield Police officers arrested 27 people and impounded 16 vehicles as part of their efforts to combat a series of "takeover sideshows" on the streets of Bakersfield over the weekend, according to a BPD news release.
Starting Saturday night and continuing into Sunday morning, BPD officers responded to the events, which involve hundreds of drivers who go to specific intersections, where they block traffic and engage in dangerous vehicle stunts and other illegal activity.
The most recent series of events began around 9:58 p.m. Saturday. BPD officers went to the intersection of Oswell and Virginia streets in Kern County based on reports of several hundred people involved in takeover-related activity at that intersection, according to a BPD news release. As a result of the coordinated response, 11 adults were arrested and seven vehicles were impounded with a 30-day hold.
The suspects in those arrests were from Bakersfield, Delano, Fresno and Lamont, and all were booked into Kern County Jail.
A number of the participants who weren't arrested then dispersed and then gathered again, this time at the intersection of Panama Lane and Monitor Street. While conducting enforcement at that location, a takeover participant identified in a BPD news release as Matthew Cuevas, 18, of Bakersfield, intentionally struck two BPD patrol vehicles with his vehicle and attempted to hit an officer on foot with his vehicle.
Officers pursued his car and it yielded not far from the scene, where three occupants of the vehicle, including Cuevas, were arrested. Officers also confiscated three loaded firearms found in the vehicle.
Four others were arrested at Panama Lane and Monitor Street and two vehicles were impounded on 30-day holds.
Not long after, at approximately 1:07 a.m., BPD officers dispersed the next takeover event at the intersection of Panorama Drive and Morning Drive, where seven more adults and two juveniles were arrested on suspicion of charges associated with the event, including two individuals from Long Beach. BPD officers also impounded six more vehicles at that location, which is believed to be the last event of the weekend.
However, the BPD investigation into the event is ongoing, according to the release, and as BPD detectives are looking into the identity of event planners, further arrests are expected.
No officers were injured during the events, and the damage to the BPD patrol vehicles was minor.
The last such major incident in the city happened in May, in which hundreds of vehicles disrupted traffic "from the northeast to the southwest and then to downtown," according to previous reporting in The Californian. There were about 300 vehicles at five locations during the first week of May, which also resulted in a crash, vandalism, weapons charges and the recovery of narcotics.
State and local officials' frustration over the May event prompted them to hold a news conference outside BPD headquarters in June, where they shared their concerns.
Anyone with information regarding the takeover events can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.