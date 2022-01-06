BPD arrests 2 teens on suspicion of armed robbery after shooting investigation

Bakersfield Police Department officers investigating a report of gunfire on Oleander Avenue ended up arresting six teenagers Tuesday on suspicion of weapons possession and gang participation.
Officers were first alerted to the shooting through ShotSpotter, which detects gunfire. Officers investigated the report around 3 p.m., according to a BPD news release. Through their investigation, officers located cartridge casings and determined that a group of teens had fired at a vehicle traveling in the 700 block of Oleander, and then fled to a home in the 300 block of Holtby Road.
Six boys, ranging in age from 14 to 17 years old, were detained while a search warrant was executed at the residence. Two handguns and a rifle were seized, with one of the handguns being consistent with the cartridge casings located at the shooting scene, according to the release.
Additionally, two of the teens, a 15- and 16-year-old, were identified as suspects in the Jan. 3 armed robbery of Chester Lane Market at 2328 Chester Lane.
All six were arrested on suspicion of various charges, including the two robbery suspects.
Officers were unable to locate a shooting victim from the incident, so it’s unknown at this time if anyone was injured by the gunfire.
BPD officers said the incident was part of an active investigation, and anyone with information can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.