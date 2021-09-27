BPD arrests 2 suspects Saturday after car chase

Two suspects were arrested Saturday night after leading the Bakersfield Police Department on a car chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the BPD.
Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle with fake license plates near Olive and Knudsen drives. The driver refused to yield and led police on a chase, according to the BPD’s news release.
The BPD stopped its pursuit because the vehicle was driving recklessly, police said. A Kern County Sheriff’s Office helicopter then tracked the two suspects.
At Hageman Road and Clay Patrick Farr Way, the vehicle crashed but kept going, police said. The two suspects started to flee on foot and Brytnye Worsham, 20, tried to climb a brick wall to escape with a loaded firearm. However, both were arrested, BPD said.
Timothy Smith, 30, and Worsham were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, possession of a stolen vehicle and associated weapons charges.
Police officers determined Smith was a convicted felon on Post Release Community Supervision with multiple arrest warrants from Orange County. Smith was additionally charged with felony evading, according to the BPD.
One officer’s foot was superficially injured during the pursuit, according to the BPD.
Anyone with information about this investigation can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.