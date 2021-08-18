BPD arrests 2 men on suspicion of human trafficking

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men on suspicion of pimping, pandering and human trafficking during two investigations.
On Aug. 4, BPD detectives tried to locate victims of human trafficking. During the operation, the BPD contacted one minor who was the victim of human trafficking. Bakersfield resident Anthony Ford, 30, was arrested, according to a BPD news release.
On Tuesday, BPD officers led an investigation involving a woman in Bakersfield who had been subjected to human trafficking throughout California. Officers arrested Antonio Videau, 32, in San Francisco as a result of this operation.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Detective Montgomery at 661-326-3870 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.