BPD arrests 2 men after car chase Sunday

Two suspects were booked into Kern County Jail after leading the Bakersfield Police Department on a vehicle pursuit Sunday.
Jose Luna and Joseph Saenz, both 30, were driving at speeds of up to 80 mph at 7:56 a.m. in the 1300 block of Oak Street when BPD attempted to make a vehicle code enforcement stop, and the suspects did not stop, according to the BPD news release.
The suspects were driving a black Honda Accord, which police discovered to be a stolen vehicle. The pursuit continued through central Bakersfield and onto northbound Highway 99, according to the BPD news release.
California Highway Patrol officers took over the chase as the suspects drove outside of Bakersfield, police said. Luna and Saenz were arrested without incident on Lerdo Highway in Shafter, according to the BPD news release.
Within the car, police discovered a stolen catalytic converter, the tools required to remove the device and methamphetamine, the news release said.
Both suspects had prior unrelated felony arrest warrants. They were charged with conspiracy, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, auto theft and charges associated with the felony evading, police said.
Anyone with information about this case can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.