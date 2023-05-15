BPD arrests 2 in business theft

Two local residents have been arrested in connection with the theft last week of more than $200 worth of merchandise from a northwest Bakersfield Target store.
Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol attempted to stop Marc Gonzalez, 32, and Estrella Diaz, 22, as they left the store Thursday, but the suspects were initially able to evade police, a news release from the BPD said.
When finally the pair were arrested, Gonzalez was found with methamphetamine and a loaded, unregistered handgun, police reported, adding he was wearing ballistic body armor under his clothing.
Gonzalez was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor petty thefts and multiple resisting arrest charges, according to online inmate records. Diaz was not listed in custody at 3:07 p.m. Monday.
BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said $254.33 worth of merchandise was stolen.