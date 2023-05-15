 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD arrests 2 in business theft

Slide Public Safety

Two local residents have been arrested in connection with the theft last week of more than $200 worth of merchandise from a northwest Bakersfield Target store.

Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol attempted to stop Marc Gonzalez, 32, and Estrella Diaz, 22, as they left the store Thursday, but the suspects were initially able to evade police, a news release from the BPD said.

Coronavirus Cases