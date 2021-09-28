BPD arrests 16-year-old on suspicion of attempted murder

A 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of shooting a man, who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Police officers received a ShotSpotter activation in the 1500 block of 3rd Street at about noon Monday. An investigation revealed a man was driving when the teenager shot at his car unprovoked, the BPD stated.
The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and gang participation.
Anyone with information about this case can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.