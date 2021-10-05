BPD arrests 14-year-old girl accused of making threats against Thompson Jr. High

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a 14-year-old girl Tuesday wanted in connection with threats made against Thompson Junior High School faculty and students on social media.
Police said the investigation showed no intent or means to enact the threat by the teenager; however, threats made on social media are prohibited by California law.
Threats on social media were also made against Golden Valley High School. That investigation is ongoing and is not linked to this incident, the BPD stated.