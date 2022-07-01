BPD arrests 1 on suspicion of several assaults

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man on suspicion of several felonies as the result of their investigation into a report of domestic violence, auto theft and multiple assaults, according to a BPD news release.
BPD officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Rekelmy Leiva, 31, of Bakersfield, around 12:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Alta Vista and Panorama drives. Officers identified Leiva as a suspect in a domestic violence-related stabbing who was driving a vehicle that was reported stolen, the release noted.
Leiva led officers on a pursuit that officers ended around 1:17 p.m. after observing unsafe driving by Leiva. He was later located at 2:14 p.m., driving the stolen vehicle in the 3600 block of Balboa Drive.
Officers attempted to block the roadway after Leiva entered a cul-de-sac at East Planz Road, east of South Union Avenue, the release noted. Leiva accelerated the vehicle and intentionally struck three patrol vehicles.
Leiva was taken into custody with the assistance of a police K-9 after refusing to exit the disabled stolen vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injury. He was placed under arrest for multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon for the original stabbing, domestic violence, auto theft, felony evading and parole violation.
The original stabbing victim is in stable condition. One officer received minor injury.