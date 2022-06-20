BPD arrests 1 in connection with DUI, impounds 26 cars

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and 26 vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
The BPD screened 1,387 vehicles during the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint between 6:30 p.m. Friday and 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Stockdale Highway.
Sixteen drivers were cited on suspicion of driving while unlicensed. Thirteen drivers were cited in connection with driving with a suspended license.
Funding for the checkpoint was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Residents are encouraged to call 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.