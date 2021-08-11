BPD arrested man on suspicion of 14 burglaries

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a 43-year-old man July 27 on suspicion of 14 different counts of residential burglary.
Edward Ernest Anaya entered vacant residences through the side garage door. He is suspected of opening the garage and then drive one of his vehicles, a black 2007 Cadillac Escalade or a white 1994 Chevrolet Suburban, inside to steal the items. Those included kitchen appliances and water heaters.
Anaya is suspected of other burglaries in the Bakersfield area.
If anyone has information about additional burglaries that fit this method, please contact Detective Dinsmore at 661-326-3511 or email him at jdinsmore@bakersfieldpd.us. Residents can also call the BPD at 661-327-7111.