BPD arrests 18-year-old on suspicion of murder for Aug. 11 shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder and gang participation Monday in connection to an Aug. 11 shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured.
At the scene on Aug. 11, police officers found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of East 3rd Street. One man was dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital.
James Randle was arrested in the 2400 block of South M Street. Anyone with information can call Detective McNabb at 661-326-3873 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.