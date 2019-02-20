Bakersfield Police Department arrested two suspects on Tuesday on suspicion of human trafficking.
Officials arrested Carlos Abreu, 57, and Sharon Cruz, 18, just after 2 p.m. after a search warrant was executed in the 3400 block of Dartmouth Avenue.
During the search warrant detectives located two female juveniles who were determined to be victims of human sex trafficking, according to the police report.
Both suspects were arrested and booked for multiple charges including human trafficking of a minor, conspiracy and maintaining a residence for prostitution, according to the report.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the report.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McIntyre at 326-3921.
