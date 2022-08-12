BPD arrest suspect in 2020 murder on Chester Place

The Bakersfield Police Department announced Friday the arrest of a man they believe to be responsible for a 2020 murder in the 1300 block of Chester Place.
James Glass, 46, of Bakersfield, was arrested around 4:33 p.m. in the 800 block of 4th Street.
There are no outstanding suspects in this investigation, according to a BPD news release that announced the arrest.
The victim, a woman was not identified in the BPD release, was found at 6:32 a.m. July 8, 2020, inside a home on Chester Place. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call Detective T. Hernandez at 661-326-3501 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.