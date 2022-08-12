 Skip to main content
BPD arrest suspect in 2020 murder on Chester Place

The Bakersfield Police Department announced Friday the arrest of a man they believe to be responsible for a 2020 murder in the 1300 block of Chester Place.

James Glass, 46, of Bakersfield, was arrested around 4:33 p.m. in the 800 block of 4th Street.

