BPD arrest several in connection to car thefts, burglary over New Year's weekend

The Bakersfield Police Department on Monday highlighted several arrests made between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2 in a news release.
Anthony Villareal, 27, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Sumner Street, the BPD said. Officers stated the Dec. 27 arrest marks Villareal's seventh in connection with a vehicle-theft investigation.
Police responded to burglary reports by some downtown Bakersfield businesses. Officers reported Jesse and Jorge Grajeda were seen running from Log Cabin Florist on Jan. 2 with items believed to have been stolen, according to the BPD. Both suspects were also part of an investigation into broken windows in the 2100 block of Q Street, the news release said.
Also on Jan. 2 police officers arrested two men on suspicion they stole catalytic converters. Officers initially went to a business in the 4700 block of Wible Road for reports about a theft of more than 100 propane tanks, according to a BPD news release. Officers then executed a search warrant for a residence in the 3800 block of Sweetwater Drive and found the propane tanks, burglary tools, a stolen vehicle, fake credit cards and multiple catalytic converters.
Bakersfield residents Alberto Perez and Brian Melgar were arrested as part of the BPD investigation. Anyone with information about these investigations can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.