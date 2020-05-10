The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a homeless man after a foot chase on Sunday.
The suspect appeared to be engaging in suspicious activity behind the Travelodge hotel on 1011 Oak Street when police approached him.
The suspect then ran away toward southbound Highway 99 before being arrested and taken into custody.
