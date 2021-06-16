BPD: Armed and dangerous suspect should not be approached

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance locating a suspect wanted for carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon.
According to a BPD news release, Daniel Medrano, who also goes by the nickname of GALLO, is considered armed and dangerous. Police advise the community that Medrano should not be approached, and instead an immediate 9-1-1 call should be placed if his whereabouts are known.
A felony arrest warrant has been issued for Medrano, the BPD said.
Police described Medrano as a 32-year-old Hispanic male, standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 165 to 180 pounds. He is stocky with short black hair and brown eyes, the news release stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Randy Petris at 661-326-3554 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.