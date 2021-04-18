BPD: Area outside police building vandalized

Bakersfield Police said Sunday that areas near the Bakersfield Police Department were vandalized during one or both gatherings held Saturday afternoon and evening to protest the death of Daunte Wright in Minnesota.
Police said in a news release that offensive phrases were written with chalk and permanent markers. Late in the evening, after most protesters left, BPD officers and Bakersfield Fire personnel began to clean the area.
Officers asked protesters who remained in the area to pick up any items from the memorial and debris left behind by the protesters, the news release stated.
"Officers provided an opportunity for the subjects to remove items from the front of the department, in an effort to maintain a safe and professional image for those who seek police services. The group appeared to leave the area and abandoned the memorial items, at which time officers removed the memorial and other items left behind on the public sidewalk. There was no intention to be disrespectful when officers cleared the area," the news release said.
The news release thanked those who protested peacefully and said BPD recognizes people are grieving.
"As we do with any actions we undertake, we will review the appropriateness for future occurrences," it said.
Police ask that anyone with information call 327-711 or email BPDCommunity@bakersfieldpd.us.