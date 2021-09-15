BPD apprehends bank heist suspect after high-speed chase

Bakersfield police said they apprehended a suspect Wednesday morning after he robbed a bank and led the police on a high-speed chase.
The BPD went to Wells Fargo bank on 5401 California Ave. after an alarm was triggered inside. En route officers heard the robber had a firearm, police said.
Police officers found a possible suspect on northbound Highway 99. When the BPD tried to stop Ray Green Sr., he refused to yield. A car chase ensued, with speeds reaching more than 100 mph, according to a BPD news release.
Green lost control of his car in Delano. The vehicle rolled over around 13th Avenue, according to BPD’s news release.
Police found a firearm and items from the bank in the suspect’s vehicle. Green complained of pain, and was taken to a hospital. No one else was injured, according to the news release.
Green, 57, of Roseville, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, felony evading, possession of a stolen firearm and other associated weapons violations.