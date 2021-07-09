BPD apprehends 2 suspects in postal worker robbery

Bakersfield Police have arrested two people on suspicion of robbing a female postal worker on June 27.
Julio Nambo, 28, and Ruby Jimenez, 19, are accused of confronting the postal worker and swiping her keys to the postal vehicle, police said. Officers said they stole multiple packages and the victim’s purse before fleeing the scene at 4300 Belle Terrace road, according to a Bakersfield Police Department press release.
Police recovered some items from the alleged robbery and both suspects were booked into Kern County Jail for charges associated with robbery. BPD asks anyone with information to contact them at 661-327-7111.