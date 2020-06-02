The Bakersfield Police Department responded to the fourth night of protests that took place outside of BPD headquarters on Monday evening as well as a prayer vigil that was held in front of the Liberty Bell.
BPD classified the gathering as a “peaceful demonstration” that lasted about four hours. While some marchers obstructed downtown traffic for a short period, it concluded without any criminal activity and no demonstrators were arrested and no enforcement action was required, according to BPD in a news release.
BPD officers arrested one man in the area on suspicion DUI and detonating an illegal firework near the demonstration, according to BPD. However, there is no information to indicate this person was associated with the demonstrators, police said.
“Chief Greg Terry and the men and women of the Bakersfield Police Department support the constitutional rights of all persons to gather and be heard,” BPD said in the news release. "We appreciate the peaceful and orderly manner in which these events were held, with the opportunity to focus on a critical issue for our time.”
BPD encourages the public to attend a Zoom meeting with Chief Greg Terry and a panel of local experts and community organizers at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Prior email registration is required; email BPD at bpdcommunity@Bakersfieldpd.us to register.
(1) comment
I guess "ANTIFA" the Presidents made up boogyman didn't show. Lol.
Btw, you know ANTIFA, the real idea behind it is ANTIFACISM. So if your against ANTIFA you're PRO Facism. Like in Hitler.
