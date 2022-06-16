BPD announces DUI, driver's license checkpoint

The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Section is conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location inside city limits, between the hours of 6 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.
Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely, according to a BPD news release.
Over the course of the past three years, DUI collisions ave claimed 26 lives and resulted in 487 injury crashes harming 682 of our friends and neighbors in Bakersfield, according to the release.