BPD announces arrest of murder suspect in North Dakota

The Bakersfield Police Department announced the arrest of a murder suspect in Horace, North Dakota on Tuesday.
Kira Burton II, 25, of Bakersfield, was sought in connection to an outstanding warrant on suspicion of murder, issued as the result of a BPD investigation into a March 22 shooting.
BPD officers suspect Burton was involved in a shooting death that took place at the intersection of California Avenue and P Street.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Frank McIntyre at 661-326-3921 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
Burton will be held in custody in North Dakota pending his extradition to Kern County, according to the release.