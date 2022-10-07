BPD announces arrest of homicide suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a suspect who was sought in connection with a murder investigation.
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a suspect who was sought in connection with a murder investigation.
Garrett Cole, 31, of Bakersfield, was arrested at 10 a.m. Friday in Riverside County.
Cole had an outstanding arrest warrant for kidnapping, murder and robbery regarding a homicide that occurred Sept. 23 in the 300 block of Real Road according to a BPD news release.
