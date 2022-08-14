 Skip to main content
BPD announces arrest in homicide investigation

Bakersfield Police officers Sunday announced the arrest of a suspect in a shooting Friday that left a woman dead.

Glenn Jones, 54, of Bakersfield, was arrested Saturday in the 200 block of Emerald Isle Way on suspicion of murder, according to a BPD news release.

