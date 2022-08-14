BPD announces arrest in homicide investigation

Bakersfield Police officers Sunday announced the arrest of a suspect in a shooting Friday that left a woman dead.
Glenn Jones, 54, of Bakersfield, was arrested Saturday in the 200 block of Emerald Isle Way on suspicion of murder, according to a BPD news release.
Jones is suspected of being involved in the fatal shooting that happened at 6:58 p.m. on the 2100 block of 1st Street.
The woman's identity has not yet been released.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation can call Detective Alex Paiz at 661-326-3240, the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327- 7111, or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.