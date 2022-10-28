BPD announces arrest in homicide investigation

The Bakersfield Police Department announced the arrest of a man Friday on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter and assault likely to cause great bodily injury.
The suspect, Anthony Mejia, 30, was arrested around 11 a.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Bakersfield Police Department announced the arrest of a man Friday on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter and assault likely to cause great bodily injury.
The suspect, Anthony Mejia, 30, was arrested around 11 a.m.
Police linked Mejia to the Sept. 15 assault of 36-year-old Bakersfield man Javier Ahumada, according to a BPD news release.
The report noted Ahumada declined medical aid after he was assaulted in the 4000 block of Peachwood Court. He eventually sought care; however, his condition continued to decline and he succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 8.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective D. Melendez at 661-326-3846, or the BPD at 661-327-7111.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 291,898
Deaths: 2,561
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 286,292
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.20
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 10/27/22