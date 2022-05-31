BPD announces 3 arrests in shooting

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested three men in connection with a May 22 shooting at Pelezzio Reception Venue, according to a BPD news release Tuesday.
BPD officials previously reported that two men who refused to be screened for weapons outside the venue at 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of Chester Avenue ended up firing several shots into the business, with two others sustaining non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.
Officers' investigation later revealed that before the 2 a.m. shooting, two men, Anthony Felix, 22, of Bakersfield, and Gary Clayton, 43, of Wasco, were involved in a fight inside the venue and drew firearms, with Clayton firing at Felix, according to the BPD news release.
Clayton was ultimately arrested at 12:52 a.m. Thursday in Wasco. Officers reported finding Felix with a stolen handgun in Bakersfield on Friday.
A third man, Bobby West, 26, of Bakersfield, was also arrested Friday in connection with the shooting outside the venue, according to the BPD. He was taken into custody in the 400 block of Whitlock Street.
All three men were arrested on suspicion of gang participation, attempted murder, being a felon in possession of firearm and various other associated charges.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.