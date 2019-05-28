The Bakersfield Police Department, along with agents from the U.S. Marshals Service arrested on Tuesday a man wanted for an alleged attempted murder at an internet café on Baker Street in 2018.
Adolfo Rivera Jr. had an outstanding warrant for attempted murder, robbery, weapon possession and gang participation when BPD and the Marshals Service located him at the 1000 block of Exchange Street, a BPD news release said.
Rivera attempted to flee officers while in possession of a concealed handgun, but the report says officers quickly apprehended him with the assistance of a K9 unit.
Rivera was wanted on suspicion of his involvement of an armed robbery of an internet café located at 1221 Baker Street in which a security guard employed by the business was shot and sustained moderate injuries, according to BPD.
Rivera was booked into custody for his outstanding warrant as well as on suspicion of weapon violations, resisting arrest and gang participation.
