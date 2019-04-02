The Bakersfield Police Department is now accepting applications for its Junior Police Academy sessions this summer for children ages 11 to 17.
The first session will be for 11- to 13-year-olds and will run from June 10 through July 3 from 7:45 a.m. to noon at three locations: Bakersfield Police Activities League, 301 East 4th Street; Bridge Church, 12225 Stockdale Hwy.; and Friendship House, 2424 Cottonwood Rd.
A second session for the older students will run from July 15 to August 7 at the same times at the PAL building and Bridge Church.
The academy will include presentations from various law enforcement agencies, hands-on activities and physical training.
The goal of the academy is to give participants a foundation in law enforcement as well as give them skills that will help them be better students and citizens, focusing on areas of leadership, accountability and problem-solving.
Enrollment is limited to 50 recruits per session, according to BPD. Applicants are accepted on a first come, first served basis. Applications can be found on the city of Bakersfield or Bakersfield Police Activities League websites.
Applications must be returned to the PAL by May 3. For more information, call 283-8880.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.