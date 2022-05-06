BPD accepting applications for Community Police Academy

The Bakersfield Police Department is accepting applicants for its Community Police Academy. The Community Police Academy was created to provide understanding and information about the Bakersfield Police Departments’ mission, services it provides and operational capacity, while educating on how the organization functions on a day-to-day basis, according to a BPD news release.
The Community Police Academy is a 30-hour course that will cover a broad variety of law enforcement topics, taught by current members of the Bakersfield Police Department. The academy will also include critical hands-on exercises to allow participants to experience law enforcement situations.
The Community Police Academy is 10 weeks in length with one 3-hour weekly session. The Community Police Academy will begin on June 30 and conclude Sept. 1. Each weekly session will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. The times and dates may be subject to change with prior notice.
To participate in the Bakersfield Police Department’s Community Police Academy, applicants must: be at least 18 years old on June 30; be a resident of the city of Bakersfield; pass a limited background investigation, i.e. no felony convictions, and a driver’s license check. (Incidents involving misdemeanor arrests or convictions will be handled on a case-by-case basis.); mandatory attendance is required. Each participant must attend nine out of the 10 class sessions, or 90 percent of total class time.
If interested in applying for the Community Police Academy, visit the BPD’s website: www.bakersfieldcity.us/1053/Community-Police-Academy:, email communityacademy@bakersfieldpd.us or contact the Bakersfield Police Department Community Relations Unit 661-326-3053.
The deadline to apply is 5p.m. May 13.