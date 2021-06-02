BPD accepting applicants for Junior Police Academy

The Bakersfield Police Department is accepting applications for the 2021 Junior Police Academy Youth Leadership training.
The academy is free and available to children 11 to 17 years old and will take place at the Bakersfield Police Activities League located at 301 E 4th Street.
The Academy will be starting June 15 and graduation is scheduled for July 9. The academy will be two days a week from 7:45 a.m. to noon. Students will participate in physical exercise, uniform inspections and classroom instruction each day.
Presentations will include topics on leadership, narcotics investigations and crime scene investigations.
Due to COVID-19 precautions space is limited.
Applications can be downloaded online at www.BakersfieldPAL.org
Upon completion, applications can be submitted via email to JPA@bakersfieldpd.us