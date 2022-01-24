BPD: 9-month-old baby in stable condition after fentanyl overdose

A 9-month-old baby received medical treatment and is in stable condition after overdosing on fentanyl Friday, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
Police officers arrived Friday afternoon to the 800 block of Lake Street after receiving reports of a baby not breathing, the news release said. Gabriela Cruz, a 23-year-old resident of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of felony child cruelty, possession of a controlled substance for sales and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.
After executing a search warrant, police said, officers seized fentanyl and narcotics paraphernalia in the residence.
The baby was taken to a hospital, where it was found to be suffering from a fentanyl overdose, police said. The child was revived and ultimately placed into the custody of Child Protective Services, the news release added.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.