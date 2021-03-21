You have permission to edit this article.
BPD: 77-year-old man who'd been missing is found safe

Juan Antonio Preciado, 77, had walked away from his residence in the 100 block of U Street.

Bakersfield Police said Sunday that a 77-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing Saturday was found.

Juan Antonio Preciado was medically cleared and reunited with his family, police said.

