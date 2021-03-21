BPD: 77-year-old man who'd been missing is found safe

Bakersfield Police said Sunday that a 77-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing Saturday was found.
Juan Antonio Preciado was medically cleared and reunited with his family, police said.
