Bakersfield Police issued seven citations, impounded five vehicles and are looking into two instances of vehicles evading officers in what they called "a reckless and wanton disregard for public safety."
Police directed additional enforcement efforts toward reckless driving and street racing from 9:30 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.
Offices stopped 13 vehicles, a BPD news release said, adding that the department continues to work on combating these issues.
Police ask that anyone with information on illegal street racing call 327-7111.
