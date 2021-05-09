BPD: 49 citations issued, 4 arrests during street racing crackdown

Forty-nine citations were issued and four people were arrested during a street racing enforcement operation conducted by Bakersfield Police and California Highway Patrol officers Saturday night and Sunday morning.
The exact nature of the four arrests was not disclosed in a BPD news release on the operation.
Officers impounded 20 vehicles, seized one stolen vehicle and recovered a firearm, BPD reported.
"The zero-tolerance enforcement operation was conducted in an effort to target offenses related to illegal street-racing activities that have been occurring in our community, placing citizens at risk by this illegal behavior," the news release said.
Police ask that anyone with information about street racing or reckless driving call 327-7111.
Funding for the enforcement is provided to BPD's Traffic Unit through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.