BPD: 41 illegally possessed firearms, drugs seized during search warrant

Police made a series of arrests following incidents over the weekend related to alleged gang and gun violence in Bakersfield.
Here were the incidents that took place, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release:
• On Saturday at about 11:20 p.m. officers executed a search warrant in the 2300 block of Fruitvale Avenue regarding a narcotics and firearm investigation. Forty-one illegally possessed firearms were seized, along with methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, according to the BPD. Several of the firearms were discovered to be stolen property, the BPD said. Joseph Vasquez, 24, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substances for sales and possession of stolen property.
• On Saturday at about 1:48 a.m. officers conducted a vehicle code enforcement stop in the 900 block of Flower Street. While in contact with the occupants of the vehicle, officers observed one of the subjects in possession of a firearm, the news release stated. Alexander Madera, 35, was found to be a previously convicted felon and was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with a destroyed serial number and other associated weapon violations, police said.
• On Friday at about 7:53 p.m. officers executed a search warrant in the 3300 block of Panama Street regarding an illegal gambling facility. During the search, officers allegedly located electronic gambling devices, a loaded firearm and methamphetamine.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.
For further information regarding BPD’s emphasis, outreach and preventative programs designed to combat gang and gun violence in the city, call 326-3053.