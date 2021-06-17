BPD: 41 cited for driving while unlicensed during checkpoint

A Bakersfield Police Department DUI and driver's license checkpoint held Wednesday night didn't bring any arrested for DUI, but 41 drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed.
Officers screened 1,162 vehicles from 6 to 11:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue.
Eight drivers were detained for further evaluation of their sobriety.
Fourteen drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license.
BPD seized 55 vehicles as a result of the checkpoint; 45 of those were impounded and 10 were released to licensed drivers, BPD reported.