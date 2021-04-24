BPD: 3-year-old shoots himself, in stable condition

The Bakersfield Police Department said that a 3-year-old who shot himself on Friday night is in stable condition at a local hospital.
According to a news release from the BPD, the incident occurred at about 5:54 p.m. in the 1000 block of P Street. Police said that the child’s father left a loaded handgun in an unsecured and accessible area, and that the child found the gun and shot himself with it.
The child was taken to the hospital by family members, the news release stated.
The father was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, failing to properly secure the firearm, and child endangerment, the BPD said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.