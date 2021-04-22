BPD: 3-year-old likely shot himself in apartment

Police are reporting that a 3-year-old likely shot and injured himself during an incident Wednesday evening in an apartment in southwest Bakersfield.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers reported to 5150 Marsha Street at around 7:34 p.m. and located the child suffering from major injuries. Officers and people in the immediate area provided first aid to the victim until medical aid arrived and took him to a local hospital, the news release stated.
Police said an investigation revealed the shooting occurred inside an apartment and it appeared the child accessed and discharged the firearm himself. He is in critical condition, the news release stated, and his parents have been cooperating with detectives during the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Santos Luevano at (661) 326-3907, the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.