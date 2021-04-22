BPD: 3-year-old boy likely shot himself in apartment

Police are reporting that a 3-year-old boy likely shot and injured himself during an incident Wednesday evening in an apartment in southwest Bakersfield.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers went to the 5100 block of Marsha Street at around 7:34 p.m. and found the child suffering from major injuries. Officers and people in the immediate area provided first aid to the victim until medical aid arrived and took him to a hospital, the news release stated.
Police said an investigation revealed the shooting occurred inside an apartment and it appeared the child accessed and discharged the firearm himself. He is in critical condition, the news release stated, and his parents have been cooperating with detectives during the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Santos Luevano at 326-3907, the BPD at 327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.