Three people were shot Sunday in two separate incidents and locations around Bakersfield, police said.
Officers were stopped by a woman with a gunshot wound at 3rd and V streets at about 1:54 a.m. She was approached by a man wearing dark clothing who attempted to rob her and was shot after she resisted, police wrote. The suspect left the area.
Two men then stopped officers at 2:06 a.m. in the 1200 block of 19th Street after they suffered multiple gunshot wounds from a shooting. An investigation revealed the men were getting into their car when a person fired at them.
Each victim is in stable condition, police reported.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.