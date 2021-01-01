Three men were killed after being ejected from a vehicle that crashed into a tree in Rosedale late New Year's Eve in a suspected DUI incident.
It happened at 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 11700 block of Brimhall Road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Investigators said the driver lost control and struck a tree in the center divider, BPD reported. Three men were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released. One woman had minor injuries.
Police said the driver was intoxicated and will be booked into Kern County Jail on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter-related charges.
BPD asks that anyone with information call 327-7111.