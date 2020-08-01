Bakersfield Police issued three citations and impounded two vehicles during an operation Friday night to combat reckless driving and street racing.
Police responded to several calls about street racing and stopped four cars, a BPD news release said.
BPD said its work in this area continues, and anyone with information about illegal street racing is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.
